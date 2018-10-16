Dallal slams embassies’ interference in maid affairs

KUWAIT: MP Mohammad Al-Dallal strongly criticized the interference of some foreign embassies into the affairs of domestic helpers in the country, “which usually result in complicating their problems”. He said some embassies are demanding a salary certificate from people seeking to recruit maids and that the Philippine Embassy for example has demanded employers have a salary of at least KD 2,000. He said such demands are complicating the problems faced by maids.

By B Izzak