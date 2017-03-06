Cybercrimes pose grave danger on children, youngsters: official

KUWAIT: The recent growing use of social media by children and youth have led cybercrimes to evolve astoundingly and, subsequently, pose a grave threat on those youngsters, an official said yesterday. The hazards resulted by repeated misuse of social media have also dangerous dimensions, in the long run, on the Kuwaiti society and all communities that live in the country, Lieutenant Dr Muath Al-Mulla, assistant professor of penal code at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences, said in a press statement.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is to hold Kuwait’s first Regional Conference on Children Protection from Social Media Hazards on March 21st under the auspices of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, noted Mulla, who is also a member in the conference’s scientific committee.

The three-day event aims at boosting the community’s role, as well as cooperation and integration by all members of the society to contribute in finding real solutions for issues that threaten the country’s future, he added. The conference will feature several workshops that aim to raise public awareness about social media perils, and to look into the effective ways of protecting children from relevant risks and instilling noble values into their minds, Mulla noted.

A number of countries are to take part in the event, including Kuwait, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, Palestine, Morocco, Sudan, the United States, and Mexico, he said, adding that the conference will also see participations by an elite of academic experts and technicians, in addition to Kuwaiti official state bodies and institutions. – KUNA