Cutting expats numbers by one million ‘inapplicable’

KUWAIT: A proposal made by MP Khalil Abul to reduce the number of expatriates in Kuwait and make it even with Kuwaitis’ numbers is basically inapplicable, government sources said, adding that governmental studies to address the demographic imbalance problem never discussed the possibility of a solution in that format. “Reducing the number of expats to be equal to the number of Kuwaitis cannot be made,” said the sources who spoke to Al-Rai on the condition of anonymity.

Abul had suggested deporting marginal labor, victims of visa trafficking and expats with criminal records, which, according to him, could help cut expats’ numbers by around one million. The sources reiterated that the government studies every proposal made by the parliament “and after that it makes an announcement about it”. They noted at the same time that Abul’s proposal is inapplicable in principle ‘for several considerations,’ even within a timeframe of five to ten years. — Al-Rai