Customs foils bid to smuggle drugs in gloves

KUWAIT: Air cargo customs officers foiled an attempt to smuggle one-and-a-half kilogram of heroin hidden in cricket gloves via courier. A customs source said the drugs arrived from Pakistan. Officers also prevented an Egyptian from smuggling 3,200 Tramadol pills in bags that arrived from his country. The drugs were found in three bags, which were ‘cleared’ and placed under surveillance. The man who came to claim them was arrested, and confessed the shipment belonged to him. He was sent to the Drugs Control General Department.

Cabbie insulted

Three women verbally insulted a taxi driver who took them from Jabriya to Riggae. The three women asked the driver to take them to a salon, but when they reached there, they left without paying him. When he asked them to pay up, the women started shouting at him and threatened to beat him. The driver called police, but the women disappeared before their arrival.

Fight over staring

Ahmadi police broke up a fight between five persons in a mall’s parking lot due to staring. They were charged at Fahaheel police station.

Waiter beaten

Two persons hit and ruptured the eardrum of an Egyptian waiter for being late in bringing their order in Jahra. The waiter was taken to Jahra Hospital by his colleagues. He said that the two started screaming at him, then beat him before escaping.

Trust breached

A man accused his ex-wife of breach of trust and stealing KD 25,000 in a complaint he lodged at Bayan police station. He told police he and his ex-wife were in a partnership contract, but she took KD 25,000 and rejected his right to the money. Police will question the woman over the charges. – Translated from the Arabic press