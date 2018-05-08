Customs advisor received KD 20,000 bribe to facilitate illegal transaction

KUWAIT: Criminal investigators yesterday arrested an Arab man working as an advisor at the Customs General Department over charges of receiving a KD 20,000 bribe. The sources said that on being tipped about the advisor’s illegal practices, undercover agents made an arrangement with him to illegally facilitate a certain company’s transaction. The suspect was arrested red-handed while receiving the marked notes, said the sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Policeman questioned

A police lieutenant colonel is being questioned over allowing his brother to escape and beating a public employee. A security source a police patrol in Aswaq Al-Qurain suspected a car, and when they checked the ID of the driver, he was found wanted on a debt. The man made a phone call, and minutes later, a man came and claimed to be the brother of the wanted man. He said he is a lieutenant colonel, then insulted the two patrolmen, rammed the patrol car, and escaped.

Salmya fire

Firefighters tackled a blaze that broke in a Salmiya building yesterday, while no injuries were reported. The fire started in a 20th floor apartment used as a gym for the residential building’s tenants. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

‘Sofex 2018’

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) is participating in the exhibition and conference of special operations forces ‘Sofex 2018’ which is currently being held in Jordan. KFSD is participating with a delegation headed by Deputy Director General for Human Resources Development Maj Gen Eng Khalid Al-Tarkait.

By A Saleh, Hanan Al-Saadoun, Meshaal Al-Enezi and Agencies