CSC suspends hiring expatriate advisors in public sector

KUWAIT: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) suspended appointing expatriate advisors in the public sector and restricted such positions to citizens alone as recommended by the Fatwa and Legislation Department, as part of a policy of replacing expatriates working in state departments with Kuwaitis.

In a different concern, well-informed sources at CSC announced that the registration of children of Kuwaiti women in the job application system has not officially opened and that CSC is still technically studying the topic to set up the needed database, and start with jobs that cannot be filled by citizens.

Separately, the Credit Bank’s deputy chairman and managing director Salah Al-Mudhaf said the bank had ‘Kuwaitized’ its staff members in record time. Speaking during the graduation of the first batch of newly-appointed employees at the bank’s training center, Mudhaf stressed that youth are the nation’s assets. He explained that the training course lasted for three months, during which new recruits were briefed about the bank’s regulations and loan conditions as well as other skills needed in their career.

By A Saleh