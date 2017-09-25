CSC building evacuated due to facade collapse

KUWAIT: Hundreds of employees of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Industrial Shuwaikh were evacuated as a precautionary measure following a minor collapse in the building’s facade. According to a statement from the Kuwait Fire Services Directorate, the collapse of part of the decoration was a result of an explosion in the water pipes used by the firefighting sprinklers. No injuries were reported.

“All staff members and other people who were at the building are safe,” CSC President Ahmad Al-Jassar told reports, adding that a committee was formed to find ways to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. Jassar toured the building along with Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah to check on the situation and make sure of everyone’s safety.