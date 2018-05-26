Crown Prince visits Disabled Club, Blind Association, Deaf Club

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by Deputy National Guard Commander Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, visited Thursday the Kuwait Disabled Sports Club. His Highness the Crown Prince was welcomed at the club by Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri, Director General of the Public Authority for Sports Hmoud Fulaiteh Al-Shammari, the honorary chairperson of the Kuwait Disabled Sports Club Sheikha Sheikha Al-Abdullah Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah, senior officials of the Public Authority for Sports, and chairman and board members of the Kuwait Disabled Sports Club.

His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed to them greetings of the His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. He expressed admiration and appreciation of the achievements of the Kuwait Disabled Sports Club in international sports events. He also lauded the club’s care and support to all members.

Later, His Highness the Crown Prince visited the Kuwait Blind Association, where he was welcomed by Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Minister of State for Services Affairs, Acting Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs Jinan Boushehri and chairperson members of the Kuwait Blind Association. His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed to the attendants greetings of the His Highness the Amir on the occasion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. He voiced appreciation for the association’s efforts and role to serve blind people.

Later, His Highness the Crown Prince visited the Kuwait Club for the Deaf, where he was welcomed by Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri, Director General of the Public Authority for Sports Hmoud Fulaiteh Al-Shammari, senior officials of the Public Authority for Sports and chairman and board members of the Kuwait Club for the Deaf. His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed to the gathering greetings of the His Highness the Amir on the occasion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. He expressed sincere gratitude to the Kuwait Club for the Deaf for the care and support it provides to all members. Memorial gifts were handed to His Highness the Crown Prince marking the occasion of his visits. – KUNA