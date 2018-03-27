Crown Prince urges fresh graduates to contribute to development

Sheikh Nawaf attends KU’s graduation ceremony for academic year 2016-17

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Monday urged Kuwait University (KU) fresh graduates to be open to modern technology and science with objective of developing themselves and their society. His Highness the Crown Prince, addressing KU annual graduation ceremony for the academic year 2016-17 at KU’s Shuwaikh Campus, called on them to be distant from extremist ideologies “which contradict with our modern approach,” as well as “maintaining our genuine traditions.”

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, who conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the graduates, told the them that it was their time to “serve our beloved Kuwait and their people, contributing to its progress and development.”

He urged state institutions to double efforts to create more jobs in different domains. His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated the graduates for their hard work throughout their years in KU, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Hamed Al-Azmi, KU Reactor Dr Hussain Al-Ansari, as well as parents of the graduates. The graduation ceremony was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Parliament Speaker acting speaker Ouda Al-Ruwaiee. Minister Azmi told the graduates it was their time to continue the march of construction and development of Kuwait. He said KU has been receiving overwhelming support from the political leadership since its establishment over 50 years ago, thus contributing to the research and development.

Azmi said the graduates have a big responsibility towards the promotion of Kuwait through different institutions. “We are confident these challenges will be an important part of their future careers, and you will be contributing to progress … in different scientific domains,” he said. KU Reactor Dr Ansari said meanwhile that KU has been exerting every possible effort to the service of Kuwait, preparing future generations in line with scientific, cultural and social principles. He urged the graduates to continue their journey for further knowledge and experience.

Noor Al-Bahar, in a speech on behalf of the graduating students, said it was time to repay for Kuwait through their future careers. “We pledge to do our utmost best to offer the knowledge we acquired in our beloved university to our beloved nation … so that we contribute to the development and progress of Kuwait,” she said. Bahar thanked the professors and the parents for their support throughout their study. – KUNA