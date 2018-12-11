Crown Prince receives Argentinian Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie

Argentina seeks boosting investment, economic ties with Kuwait: Minister

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets with the Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Faurie.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, accompanied by Argentinian Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie and his accompanying delegation during their visit to the country.

Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem meets with the Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Faurie

Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem also received the visiting Argentinian Minister at his office yesterday. During the meeting, both sides discussed standing relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to other subjects of mutual concerns. The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for the Americas Reem Al-Khaled, Kuwait Ambassador to Argentina Abdullah Al-Yahya, and the Argentinian Ambassador to Kuwait Jorge Pega. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also met with the visiting Argentinian Foreign Minister at Bayan Palace.

Finance Minister Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf meets with Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Faurie.



Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Finance Minister Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf held talks with Minister Faurie, focusing on economic cooperation. The South American nation has shown a profound desire to boost investment and economic ties with Kuwait, the finance ministry said in a statement. A number of deals are expected to be sealed in the near future to bring that goal to fruition, it added.

His Highness the Crown Prince also received yesterday the outgoing Ambassador of Mauritania to Kuwait Hamid Hamouny and Slovakian Ambassador to Kuwait Pavel Svitek on the occasion of their tenure ending. Furthermore, His Highness received Kuwait’s Counsel General in Irbil Omar Al-Kandari as he handed His Highness a book of Kuwait’s humanitarian activities in Iraq since 2015. Attending these meetings was the Director of protocols at His Highness’ Diwan, Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah meets with Croatia’s Ambassador to Kuwait Amir Muharemi.

In other news, First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received at the National Assembly yesterday Croatia’s Ambassador to Kuwait Amir Muharemi. The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and ways of boosting bilateral ties between the two countries. – KUNA