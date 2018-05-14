Crown Prince, Premier meet ministers taking part in GCC economic meeting

KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Sief Palace First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as well as Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Bakheet Al-Rashidi. His Highness also received Minister of Finance Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf accompanied by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministers of finance and economy, who are taking part in the 107th meeting of the GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, held in Kuwait. His Highness also received newly-appointed Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kuwait Sultan Bin Saad Bin Khaled Al Saud, as well as Chief of the National Security Apparatus Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the visiting GCC ministers of finance and economy, as well as the newly-appointed Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kuwait. Furthermore, he met with the Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo-Finmeccanica Company Alessandro Profumo, who is in an official visit to the country. Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser also received Profumo, and he affirmed the strong bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, and mutual willingness to strengthen and reinforce them, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said in a press statement. In addition, Kuwait’s Army Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Khuder received Profumo, and the two sides discussed important and common matters, especially promoting and further developing bilateral relations, said the Defense Ministry in a statement. The meeting was attended by several high-ranking Kuwaiti army officers, along with the Italian Military Attaché.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent yesterday a cable of condolences to the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. His Highness the Amir expressed sincere condolences and sorrow to the Indonesian President and people over victims of the terrorist blasts that targeted three churches in the city of Surabaya, and led to killing and wounding scores of people. His Highness affirmed Kuwait’s strong condemnation and denouncement of such terrorist acts that target innocent lives and contradict all humanitarian doctrines and values. He also affirmed Kuwait’s support to all measures taken by the Indonesian authorities to face terrorist acts and preserve the country’s security and stability.

His Highness the Amir prayed mercy for the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded. He also prayed for patience and solace for the victims’ families. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Crown Prince also sent similar cables to the Indonesian President. – KUNA