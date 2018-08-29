Crown Prince praises teacher’s ‘great’ educational role

Sheikh Nawaf stresses need of adopting latest methods of effective education

KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised the great role of teachers in educating generations and instilling virtuous values among students, which is the cornerstone of the educational process .His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince also stressed the need of adopting the latest methods of effective education in addition to boosting Islamic values, Kuwaiti customs and respect for original traditions.

This came during His Highness’ meeting with Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of Kuwaiti Teachers Society at Bayan palace yesterday. They thanked His Highness for patronizing the 43rd Teaching Conference, organized by Kuwait Teachers Society on ‘Teacher’s professional development and contemporary challenges’. They also presented to His Highness a copy of the society (2017-2021) strategic plan. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf has also conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to all teachers and students on the new educational year and wished them more success and progress.

Also yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. He also received Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan.

Separately, His Highness the Prime Minister received Director General of the Environment Public Authority (EPA) Sheikh Abdullah Ahmad Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, and EPA members. The reception came on the occasion of EPA’s winning the outstanding achievement award in Geographic Information System (GIS) for the year 2018, for its Environmental Monitoring Information System of Kuwait (eMISK) last July in the United States. – KUNA