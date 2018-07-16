Crown Prince meets National Security chief

Deputy FM discusses bilateral relations with Indian envoy

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace President of the National Security Bureau Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Separately, Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah met yesterday with India’s Ambassador to Kuwait K Jeeva Sagar to discuss bilateral relations and recent regional and global developments. The talks were attended by Director of Undersecretary Office Ayham Al-Omar. – KUNA