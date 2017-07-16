Crown Prince heads to United States

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left Kuwait yesterday, heading to the United States on a private visit.

His Highness the Crown Prince was seen off at the international airport by Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Sheikh Faisal Al-Saud Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Deputy President of the National Guard Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Acting Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al- Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Amir’s Office Chief Ahmad Fahad Al- Fahad, Advisor at the Crown Prince Diwan Dr. Humoud Mohammad Al-Otaibi, Hawally Governor Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al- Sabah, Director of protocols and ceremonials at His Highness’ Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Salem Al- Humoud Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan for Local Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. —KUNA