Crown Prince congratulates Amir on 4th humanitarian title anniversary

Amir’s efforts to lead charity, humanitarian work made Kuwait proud: Minister

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received a congratulatory letter from His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the UN honoring of His Highness as ‘Humanitarian Leader’ and the State of Kuwait as ‘International Humanitarian Center’.

In his cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed pride in the UN accolade to His Highness the Amir saying that it was a result of the noble initiatives of His Highness the Amir, a matter which has placed Kuwait on the world’s humanitarian map and uplifted its status on the international arena. His Highness the Crown Prince wished His Highness the best of health and more prosperity for Kuwait and its people. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf said the Kuwaiti people were proud of this unique achievement, which crowned His Highness the Amir’s great efforts, contributions and initiatives in the humanitarian field.

In return, His Highness the Amir sent His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince a reply letter, voicing sincere thanks and appreciating His Highness noble sentiments. His Highness the Amir affirmed that this exceptional UN honoring reflected Kuwait’s international status and pioneering role in the adoption of humanitarian initiatives to help people affected by conflicts, wars and natural disasters.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah sent a cable on to His Highness the Amir, congratulating him on the fourth anniversary of the UN humanitarian honoring. In his cable, His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali congratulated His Highness the Amir, on behalf of the Deputy Chairman of the National Guard Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and all National Guard officers, on the anniversary. He added that the moniker was something that all Kuwaitis should be proud of since it cements Kuwait’s position as a bastion of humanity. The National Guard chief wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellbeing. His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable to Chief of the KNG Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah. In the cable, His Highness the Amir said Kuwait has been active in humanitarian action and initiatives, which aimed at helping the needy affected by conflicts and disasters. His Highness the Amir also wished His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali good health and wellbeing.

Altruistic endeavors

Also yesterday, His Highness the Amir received a letter from Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, who expressed his elation over the accolade, wishing His Highness the Kuwaiti leader continued success as his altruistic endeavors continue to have an impact on the lives of people all over the world. He went on to emphasize that the UN moniker bestowed upon His Highness the Amir was well-deserved given his immense contributions towards humanitarian service.

In his reply, His Highness the Amir thanked Ghanem and his fellow lawmakers for the warm sentiments, saying that the UN acknowledgement was a testament to the global prominence Kuwait has attained. He wished Kuwait perpetual development and prosperity, urging his compatriots to keep the nation’s best interests at heart.

In the meantime, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness the Amir, congratulating him on the fourth anniversary of the honoring. In his cable, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad said that he was glad to celebrate the fourth anniversary of His Highness the Amir’s UN honoring, wishing Sheikh Sabah evermore success and good health. He also assured that he was proud of His Highness during his ruling period, which witnessed great humanitarian feats locally and internationally. In return, His Highness the Amir sent His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad a reply cable, voicing his sincere thanks and appreciation. His Highness the Amir affirmed that this exceptional UN honoring reflected Kuwait’s international status and pioneering role in the adoption of humanitarian initiatives to help people affected by conflicts, wars and natural disasters.

His Highness the Amir also received a cable from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who expressed his congratulations on his behalf and on behalf of his fellow Cabinet members on the occasion. His Highness the Amir replied to him with a cable, thanking him and his fellow ministers for their sentiments.

Furthermore, Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan said that the efforts of His Highness the Amir to lead charity and humanitarian work made Kuwait proud. The honoring of the UN reflected Kuwait’s long history of humanitarian and relief aid work which officially began in the 1960s and was present prior to that, the minister said. Back then and even now, His Highness maintained his humanitarian ethos through numerous posts he assumed and Sheikh Sabah made it a cornerstone of Kuwait’s foreign policy during his current rule, he pointed out.

Kuwait, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir, led campaigns of organized humanitarian intervention to stop the deteriorating situations in several countries that has been subjected to wars and disasters. His policy is an embodiment of balance, wisdom, unconditional assistance and non-interference in the affairs of other countries, he stressed. Roudhan said that he was proud of the honorable roles of His Highness the Amir in leading the renaissance of the country as well as the humanitarian action of Kuwait worldwide. – KUNA