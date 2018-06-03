Crown Prince chairs National Security Council meeting

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday chaired a National Security Council meeting at Seif Palace. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commander of National Guard Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Other attendees include; First Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, National Security Apparatus Chief Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. In the meeting, His highness the Crown Prince discussed the regional and international developments – underlining the need for effective coordination and cooperation among state bodies to enhance the security and stability of Kuwait. – KUNA