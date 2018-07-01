Cross dresser arrested

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti young man was arrested and sent to vice detectives for cross dressing. A blood test was ordered as well on suspicions that the man may had been under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest.

Car stolen

Qasar police received a complaint from a 22-year-old citizen who reported that his SUV was stolen by an unknown thief. Meanwhile, another citizen accused his personal driver of breaking into his car and stealing KD 120, saying that his driver went missing before he discovered the crime. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Anbaa