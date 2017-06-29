Criminal gang busted

KUWAIT: Criminal detectives busted a criminal gang network. Detective received a tip from a source about their activities near a farm in Wafra. The farm was raided and six Kuwaitis and two Gulf nationals were arrested. Items that were reported stolen before were found in their possession, along with drugs and paraphernalia. They were all sent to concerned authorities for further legal action.

Truck driver injured

A truck driver was injured when his trailer flipped over between Siddiq and Zahra areas. He was rushed to hospital.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun