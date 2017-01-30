Crimes down by nearly 25%

Cybercrimes increase; accidents dropped 15%

KUWAIT: Crimes dropped by 24.8 percent last year compared to a year before, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced yesterday. Undersecretary Lt Gen Suleiman Al-Fahd made the announcement during a special presentation on 2016 statistics, which was also attended by assistant undersecretaries and top security officials. statistics prepared by MoI’s research and studies center also showed an 18.4 percent drop in homicides, 27.6 percent drop in felonies, a 20.7 percent drop in drug-related crimes and 47.6 percent drop in drug-related fatalities. Statistics also showed that cybercrimes increased from 1,461 in 2015 to 3,942 in 2016, while traffic accidents fell by 15 percent and traffic tickets dropped by 12.7 percent.

Maintenance

Separately, MoI’s relations and security media department said the driving test section in South Surra will be closed for two months for maintenance from Feb 5, 2017. The department added that during this period, the Mubarak Al-Kabeer driving test section will be transferred to Sabahiya, Farwaniya section will be transferred to Sabhan and Hawally section will be transferred to the Capital during afternoon working hours from 1:30 pm to 5 pm.

Worker injured

An Arab construction worker sustained severe injuries when he fell into an elevator shaft in an under-construction house in Saad Al-Abdullah, said security sources, noting that the man was rushed to Jahra hospital.

Cars fire

A fire broke out in two vehicles parked in Salwa. Security sources said firemen rushed to the scene and controlled the fire, preventing it from spreading to other vehicles. A case was filed and further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze. Another fire broke out in a grocery store in Kazema. Security sources noted that firemen managed to control the fire without reporting any casualties.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun