Create a better future – MAKE KUWAIT GREAT

Each of us can contribute to making Kuwait a better place for all of us to live. In our daily deeds and actions, we can find – if we choose to look – opportunities for improving Kuwait’s environment. From not littering on the streets, to choosing to be kind and helpful to others, each individual here can have a positive impact on the society as a whole. Kuwait Times wants to know what can you do?

Most people think they that the world needs some kind of a great power to be saved. Meanwhile, there are many people who are trying to give some of their time to make it kinder and happier. A young man called Yousef Al-Nasr is one of them, and he wants to share his thoughts on how to create peace in this world.

He said, “I would like to begin by saying, in order for us to have an accurate prediction of the future, we should simply work on creating one. I remember twenty years ago when I was somewhere near six years old I used to get so disturbed listening about wars, starvation, and climate change, so I used to ask myself ‘why aren’t we doing anything about it?'”

“If it was me I would have had made peace with everyone, fed those who are starving and planted more plants,” he said. “But I am just one person out of 7.7 billion people. I grew up hating news and thinking that I am useless because I did not have the resources to help our planet, but I slowly started growing up to find myself helping those around me, joining volunteering groups, being rebellious about sitting around cross handed like I do not have the power to do anything about it, even though I thought like it was nothing and it would not matter to anyone.”

“Later on I started noticing how much it would mean to all those people, and how much a very small simple thing can be big in the eyes of those people you are helping,” he noted. “I started seeing inspiring people who were simple individuals that caused huge changes and I thought to myself if this person can do it, I should be able to do something as well, so I started with simple things such as feeding animals, cleaning the beach, giving cold water to those workers under the sun or hot tea in winter when the weather is cold, the rest is for you to imagine.”

“I would say in order for you to improve the community around, do whatever you are capable of, no matter how simple it is as long as you are being positive and staying genuine,” he indicated. “Simplest things such as giving your seat to an elderly person, helping someone without them having to or making coffee and delivering it to your colleagues, will make them all happy. These simple things are like small steps, they eventually grow larger.”

By Athoob Al-Shuaibi