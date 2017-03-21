Courts hear nationality cases

KUWAIT: Member of the parliament’s legislative committee MP Mubarak Al-Hajraf said the committee approved an amendment to the administrative court law granting the judiciary authority to revoke Kuwait nationality. The Kuwaiti government revoked the citizenship of nearly 20 activists in recent years but current court rulings have indicated that most of these are likely to be restored. Several court cases are ongoing.

Youth arsonist gets 1 year

The juveniles court has sentenced a youth found guilty of torching his school in Bayan to the youth home for one year after convicting him of arson. The suspect’s lawyer Hawraa Al-Habib said she will appeal the sentence, and will ask to exonerate him once again.

Awqaf begins hajj prep

Head of Kuwait hajj mission, Assistant Undersecretary for technical coordination and foreign relations and hajj at the Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ministry Khalaf Al-Othaina said the ministry began its preparations for the hajj season, as soon as the previous season was over, in order to provide all possible assistance to pilgrims. He said that Saudi Arabia agreed to increase the number of Kuwaiti pilgrims to 8,000 for next season. Othaina asked all Kuwaiti hajj campaigns to adhere to the laws and rules of the country so they do not become subject to law 1/2015 which calls for punishing all those who runs an unlicensed missions with a fine of KD 50,000 or one year imprisonment.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi