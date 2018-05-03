Court upholds terror suspect’s death sentence

KUWAIT: The appeals court upheld the death sentence against a citizen in a state security case, as he is accused of running over policemen during national day celebrations. The suspect confessed to committing the crime and said he belongs to a terrorist movement based in Afghanistan. He said he wanted to get closer to God with this act.

Separately, lawyer Abdulaziz Al-Enezi filed a lawsuit for KD 100,000 in compensation against a plastic surgeon for leaving a needle in the cheek of his client. Meanwhile, the appeals court exonerated a lawyer of the charge of forging official documents to get KD 2 million.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi