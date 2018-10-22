Court upholds return of syndicate’s board

KUWAIT: Interior Ministry’s civil employees syndicate’s deputy chairman Hamed Al-Jelawi yesterday said the court of appeals seconded a ruling issued by the court of first instance concerning returning the syndicate’s original board of directors to office under chairman Bader Meraji Al-Enezi. Jelawi added that this verdict cancels the board of directors formed by the Public Authority for Manpower – which he described as ‘illegal’ because it was not elected by a general assembly. Jelawi stressed that proper legal actions would be taken against the ‘fake’ board and announced that the syndicate plans to file a report to the public prosecutor in this regard.

Unlicensed halls

Relevant municipal authorities recently distributed warning notices to a number of temporary wedding halls in various governorates, said informed authorities, noting that the majority of such halls are in Farwaniya. Notably, Municipal Council member Abdullah Al-Mahri had recently warned Kuwait Municipality about unlicensed temporary wedding halls.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi