Court rejects cop’s compensation demand

KUWAIT: The court of misdemeanor yesterday rejected a police officer’s demand for KD 20,000 in compensation from two citizens who had assaulted him while on duty on grounds that the court had already fined them.

In other news, the Kuwait Nursing Society announced suing organizers of a local play for alleged slandering of the nursing profession. Kuwait Nursing Society Chairman Bandar Nashmi Al-Enezi said the society hails His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s efforts to achieve development and that it also looks forward to achieving the 2035 vision adopted by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as well as his instructions to develop nursing. Enezi also announced plans to file a report with the public prosecutor against the cast of a local play ‘Mabrook Ma Yakom’ (Congratulations on the Baby) because the actors slandered the nursing profession onstage.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi