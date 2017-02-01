Court orders alternative house for polluted area resident

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) contacted the Fatwa and Legislation Department demanding follow up of a court order mandating it to allocate an alternative house to a citizen who sued it on grounds that Um Al-Haiman, where the original house is, is too polluted. The authority sources said the environmental expert commissioned to assess pollution levels in the area made a mistake, and if all judiciary procedures are completed and the verdict remains the same, the authority will only compensate this particular citizen. Notably, Director of Industrial Environment at the Environment Public Authority (EPA) Mohammed Al-Enezi had previously announced that the area had never been polluted according to studies conducted by EPA, the Ministry of Health, Kuwait Institution for Scientific Research and Kuwait University.

Certificates

Kuwait University announced providing graduates certificates quickly so that they could join the local labor market and find suitable jobs. KU’s graduates department and the records department exerted considerable efforts to issue the certificates before the set date on Feb 5 on hearing that the oil sector had started recruiting.

Licenses

The companies sector at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stressed that co-ops could have independent commercial licenses issued to practice any commercial activity with the condition that a separate license is issued per activity. This came in response to an inquiry made by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor about the legality of such activities at various co-ops, said informed sources, noting that this would help improve co-ops’ revenues, but at the same time might create competition between co-ops and small entrepreneurs.

By A Saleh