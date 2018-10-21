Court fines ‘reckless’ motorist KD 20,000 over fatal crash

KUWAIT: The civil court yesterday sentenced a citizen to pay the heirs of his deceased friend KD 20,000 in compensation for causing his death in an accident due to his reckless driving. Another court ordered a travel agency to pay a former employee KD 36,000 in indemnity, annual leave allowance, commission and for not giving him a warning notice prior to terminating his contract.

Rain forecast

MP Mohammed Al-Mutair yesterday urged the ministers of interior, public works and education to coordinate on how to deal with the heavy rain forecast for today. “We do not want to see citizens suffer from road blockage and emergency cases during the rain,” he said, adding that all possibilities should be taken into consideration after Qatar and Bahrain closed schools. Kuwait Meteorological Center (KMC) had warned yesterday of sporadic rain showers that could be caused by winds with the speed of 60 kilometers per hour that had already caused dust and decreased visibility to under 1,000 in some areas yesterday.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi