Counterfeit goods smuggling bid foiled



KUWAIT: Shuwaikh Port customs officers recently foiled an attempt to smuggle in two separate large shipments of counterfeit goods carrying some famous brands, said security sources. The first shipment comprised of five containers carrying 2,984 cardboard boxes of fake goods, while the second included 570 boxes of fake ladies shoes, purses, makeup, chargers and video game controllers, the sources noted.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies