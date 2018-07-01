Council rejects proposal to build fourth floor in citizens’ houses

KUWAIT: The Municipal Council’s technical committee yesterday rejected a proposal to allow citizens who already have built three floors in their government homes to build a fourth one, in addition to another proposal to increase the percentage of construction in private residential areas. The two proposals were made by members of the council’s previous term.

In other news, Municipal Council member and head of the Hawalli committee Abdullah Marzouq Al-Roumi yesterday toured Salwa and Rumaithiya to inspect violations related to renting government houses to bachelors. The tour resulted in filing several citations and making warning notices.

Speaking on the occasion, Al-Roumi said that the tour came to keep the promises made to area residents concerning fighting corruption and negative phenomena. He added that he plans to follow up the problem of traffic congestions in Salwa which he believes is caused by the number of private schools there. He promised to inspect those schools’ licenses and remove those unlicensed.

Road project

Forty six percent of Al-Ghous street project’s leg extending from the Fifth Ring Road to the Sixth Ring Road is complete, said Khaled Al-Meraj, the engineer responsible for the project. The project is one of the most important and urgent ones to facilitate traffic flow, Meraj said, adding that the Public Authority for Roads and Transport is closely following up with its progress.

Exemption

For the first time in Kuwait, a court recently made a verdict to exempt a Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (MSAL) employee from using the biometric access control system to check in and out of work because he suffers from acute eczema, as per medical reports.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi