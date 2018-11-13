Council didn’t request hiring expat advisors

KUWAIT: Chairman of the Municipal Council Osama Al-Otaibi denied reports that the council asked the Civil Service Commission to appoint eight expat advisors at the commission. He said the commission’s request was for two Kuwaiti advisors, one with a PhD in law and the other with a PhD in media with experience, to help the council with the media. He said there are six secretaries and typists for council members who are expats because Kuwaiti youth do not accept “service help” contracts because of the low salaries.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi