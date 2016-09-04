‘Corrupt expats’ blamed for municipality’s woes

KUWAIT: An official source at Kuwait Municipality blamed a number of ‘corrupt expatriate employees’ for corruption in certain divisions there, saying that they enjoy protection from “a few officials” who have access to the evaluation reports based on which their services can be terminated. The source meanwhile revealed that there is a study to reevaluate all of Kuwait Municipality’s expatriate employees. —Al-Rai

Spending cut: The cabinet is expected to discuss during its weekly meeting today a report suggesting including judiciary and public prosecution members under a law passed last year to cut travel and transport expenses for public sector employees. Meanwhile, sources said that servicemen are not expected to be included “because there are financial regulations already in place to regulate that.” —Al-Anbaa

Recruitment fees : Board members of a state-owned firm to be established for domestic help recruitment purposes are expected to be announced this month, before other executive steps are made. The company will likely start recruiting domestic workers for citizens within a month after the board members’ announcement, a government source said. MP Kamel Al-Awadhi said meanwhile that recruitment fees through this company are expected to be ‘considerably low’ compared to current rates. —Al-Anbaa