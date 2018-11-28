Cops questioned over alleged cases’ fabrication

KUWAIT: The supervision and inspection department at the interior ministry is questioning several police officers over allegedly fabricating cases against citizens and expatriates after complaints of malicious use of authority, Al-Qabas reported. Sources said that Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Lieutenant General Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and the ministry’s Undersecretary Lieutenant General Essam Al-Nahham insisted that injustice must be removed from any person who is maliciously treated and hold the officer to account.

According to the sources, one of victims, an Arab man held at the deportation center on accusations of using and possessing drugs, complained that a policeman framed him due to disputes at his company. The victim asked to be tested to confirm the use of drugs, but the officer refused and sent him to the Drug Control General Department (DCGD) instead; from which he was sent to Talha deportation center, the sources explained.

Smugglings foiled

Airport customs officers arrested an Afghan national with nearly 400 illicit tablets that he tried to smuggle into Kuwait, Al-Anbaa reported yesterday. Member of the customs information committee Nawaf Al-Matar said an officer at Saad Al-Abdullah Airport noticed the passenger becoming nervous when he approached him, so his luggage was searched and the 400 tablets were found. Separately, Nuwaiseeb customs officers foiled an attempt by Gulf nationals to smuggle out 50 cartons of cigarettes and 15 Muassel (shisha tobacco mix) containers. The suspects and goods were sent to concerned authorities, reported Al-Anbaa.