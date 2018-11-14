Coordination to resume Ethiopia maids’ recruitment

KUWAIT: A security source said recruitment of Ethiopian domestic help is suspended until further notice, adding this action follows the killing of an Ethiopian helper by her sponsor in Firdous. He said coordination is being carried out between authorities in Kuwait and Ethiopia before resuming the recruitment. The Ethiopian government banned the travel of its domestic helpers except to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, because it has an agreement with these countries.
