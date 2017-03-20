Coordination to supply market in case of livestock shortage

KUWAIT Minister of Commerce and Industry, Acting State Minister for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan said that the commerce ministry coordinated with the Kuwait Livestock Trading and Transport Company to supply the local market with enough supplies of livestock in case any shortages were detected. The ministry’s consumer protection department continues to monitor prices in order to prevent any fabricated increase in prices, he added.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Corporate Governance in GCC States Conference. In his opening speech, he stressed the importance of protecting the institutions of state and private sectors from the negative impacts of slow economic growth through applying the modern standards of corporate governance. Protecting such institutions is also done through reviewing active economic legislations and issuing modern laws that are in line with the latest applied laws and regulations worldwide, Roudhan said.

Applying corporate governance in one only one sector would not attain the desired goals and results due to its close connection to the other sector, the minister noted, affirming corporate governance’s credibility in attaining economic efficiency, investment development, transparency and justice values, in addition to transforming Kuwait into a global commercial and financial hub in accordance to His Highness the Amir’s vision.

Meanwhile, Roudhan indicated that the three-day conference is held under the auspices of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and will discuss a number of subjects related to economic reformations in GCC countries.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi