Cooperation to control prices

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor’s (MSAL) assistant undersecretary for cooperatives affairs Shikhah Al-Adwani said that cooperation was in progress amongst MSAL, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MCI) and Kuwait Union of Consumer Co-operative Societies (KUCCS) to control goods’ prices in various co-ops during Ramadan. KUCCS Chairman Ali Al-Kandari stressed that the union is keen on controlling prices in various coops and fighting any unjustified price increase.

Housing units

Kuwait Municipality Director Ahmad Al-Manfouhi stressed that it was not one of the municipality’s executive body duties to distribute the Municipal Council’s constituencies. Manfouhi added that the municipality has handed over more land plots to the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), which will help build over 250,000 housing units.

Teachers’ payroll

Director of the Islamic Studies Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Marzouq Sultan Al-Hait expressed gratitude to both the legislative and executive authorities for approving the amendments on the teachers’ payroll last Tuesday. Hait stressed that teaching was a very tiring profession and teachers should receive special treatment at both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. He also expressed hopes that the new amendments will be approved by the Civil Service Commission soon.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi