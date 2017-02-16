Controversial video clip; ‘Prostitutes’ nabbed

KUWAIT: A Tunisian woman and two citizens were arrested following the broadcast of a video clip that could harm national unity. The three were charged with promoting vice, instigating strife and violating Kuwaiti societal customs and traditions. A security source said the Tunisian expat will be deported when investigations by the prosecution are complete. Detectives checked the tape, which was the subject of multiple complaints, and agreed it contained illegal content. The three were subsequently arrested for disseminating the material.

‘Prostitutes’ nabbed

Two Chinese women practiced prostitution under the cover of unlicensed medical massage inside a Salmiya flat. A security source said police received tips about their illegal practices in a Salmiya flat and, upon confirmation, raided it. The women said they publicized their activities on the internet, and charge customers KD 50 per hour. They were sent to concerned authorities. – Al Rai/Al Anbaa