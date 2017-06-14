Contractor summoned for Jabriya building collapse

KUWAIT: A building collapsed in Jabriya while a contractor was pulling it down, as authorities summoned the contractor to hear his testimony. No casualties were reported in the incident, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate said in a statement. Kuwait Municipality’s Deputy Director for Ahmadi and Hawally Affairs Fahad Al-Otaibi immediately rushed to the scene with relevant teams who helped remove the wreckage from the street. Otaibi said that all proper legal actions will be taken against the contractor if he was found responsible for the collapse. In addition, the contractor was referred to relevant authorities to investigate the matter and the safety procedures he used during the process.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun