Consulting engineering offices helps prevent mishaps: Union

KUWAIT: The Union of Kuwaiti Engineering Offices and Consultant Houses urged the Kuwait Direct Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) to commit to engineering regulations and encourage Kuwait’s engineering and consultancy sectors by having them design and supervise the execution of development projects in order to prevent repeated mistakes and mishaps.

Referring to a recent fire and the collapse of giant beams during installation, the union’s Chairman Bader Al-Salman stressed that the presence of a local engineering and consultancy house in a major development project will help achieve and impose safety and security conditions as well as achieve quality execution as per certified conditions and specifications. Salman added that the major reason for the aforementioned mishaps was violation of safety and security conditions.

In other news, the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) announced that 51.6 percent of Al-Ghouss Street development project has been completed, noting that the project linking the Fifth and Sixth Ring Roads will include six intersections, three flyovers, a tunnel and a footbridge. The authority added that 66 percent of the west Fifth Ring Road development project has so far been completed.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi