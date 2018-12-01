Condolences for former US President George HW Bush – US Embassy statement

KUWAIT: We regret to announce the passing of former US President George HW Bush on Nov 30, 2018, in the United States, at 94 years of age. US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman and the entire staff of the US Embassy express their deepest condolences to the family of former President Bush. The Embassy will open a condolence book for all those would like to visit the Embassy to express their sympathies and honor his memory. The book will be open beginning on Sunday, Dec 2, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Monday, Dec 3 from 10 am to 2 pm and Tuesday, Dec 4, 10 am to 2 pm.

President George HW Bush dedicated his life to serving his country and the American public in the military, in domestic politics and foreign affairs. He was truly a “point of light” who inspired others to public service. He was a devoted husband and dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Sworn in as the 41st President of the United States on Jan 20, 1989, George Herbert Walker Bush helped usher in a more hopeful geopolitical era marked by the spread of freedom. Throughout his presidency, George Bush worked closely with his international counterparts in ways that advanced America’s interests in peace and economic opportunity. Kuwait figured prominently in Mr Bush’s presidency. When President Bush learned of the invasion of Kuwait on Aug 2, 1990, he quickly responded, “This will not stand, this aggression against Kuwait. The legitimate government of Kuwait will be restored to its rightful place, and Kuwait will once again be free.”

After the Coalition that he had helped build achieved that goal, President Bush proudly told the US Congress, “We declared that the aggression against Kuwait would not stand. America and the world have kept their word. It is a victory for the rule of law and for what is right. Kuwait is liberated. Kuwait is once again in the hands of Kuwaitis in control of their destiny. The Kuwaiti flag flies above the capital of a free and sovereign nation.”

He and Mrs Barbara Bush visited Kuwait on several occasions, and a piece of Kuwaiti history marking the bonds between our two countries sits proudly in the George HW Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. Today, visitors to the Library can see a letter sent from 104 Kuwaiti children to President Bush in 1991 to thank him for the liberation of their country and to wish him Happy Birthday.