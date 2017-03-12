Concern over ‘bachelors’ living in residential areas

KUWAIT: Chairman of the structural planning committee at the Municipal Council Ali Al-Moussa warned what he described as the phenomenal spread of “bachelors” in residential areas, especially new ones. Moussa said the problem was chronic, without any serious measures by authorities to resolve it.

He added that “bachelors” previously lived in Khaitan and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, but they are now found in Mahboula, Sabah Al-Ahmad, Rabiya and Omariya. “This is a violation of law number 125/1992,” he said, calling for more serious efforts to fight this occurrence. Moussa also claimed some citizens purchase houses in residential areas and rent them out to bachelors to make high profits.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh