Compensations ready for owners of farms on GCC railway route

53,000 non-Kuwaiti students in public schools

KUWAIT: Relevant bodies have almost finished removing the last obstacle facing Kuwait’s leg of the GCC railway project, said informed sources, noting that the state property sector of the finance ministry has finished preparing the compensation amounts to be paid to the owners of ranches and farms located on the railway route, pending the Cabinet’s final approval.

Students’ numbers

Latest official statistics show that the total number of Kuwaiti students in public schools is 330,000, while non-Kuwaitis number 53,000. The 2017-2018 educational bulletin issued by the Central Statistics Bureau shows that the total number of public schools in various educational areas is 622 (306 for boys and 316 for girls), with a total number of 14,000 classes. Statistics also show that the total number of Kuwaiti teachers is 42,000 including 35,000 female teachers and only 6,000 male teachers.

The total number of non-Kuwaiti teachers is 25,000, including 14,000 female and 11,000 male teachers. Statistics also show that a majority of Kuwait teachers – 17,000 – work in the primary stage, 7,000 in kindergartens, 12,000 in the intermediate stage and 6,000 in the secondary stage. Statistics also show that the total number of private schools is 541, including 390 co-ed schools, 84 for boys and 67 for girls. The total number of Kuwaiti students in private schools is 71,000, while non-Kuwaiti students total 194,000. Private schools also have 312 Kuwaiti and 16,000 non-Kuwaiti teachers.

Infertility

The secretary of the Kuwait syndicate of urinary tract surgeries and infertility diseases consultants at Sabah Al-Ahmed kidney and urinary tract diseases center Dr Delaim Al-Hajri stressed that the syndicate has completed preparations to hold the 13th annual urinary tract surgery conference due to be held under auspices of Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah at Al-Hashimi Hall at Radisson SAS hotel from April 21 to 23.

Hajri added that the percentage of infertility in Kuwait is 15 percent, of which 40.2 percent are men and 36.5 percent women. He added that 30 percent of male infertility cases are due to low sperm count, 34 percent due to sperm movement and 8 percent with no sperm. Hajri explained that male infertility rates are increasing in GCC communities due to the high rates of obesity and diabetes. He noted that unlike women, men have recently formed the majority of patients visiting infertility clinics.

Speaking about the conference, Hajri said this year’ edition will discuss a specialty concerning urinary tract and infertility surgeries. “The conference will discuss the latest scientific researches and studies in masculinity and infertility diseases with over 29 lectures, symposiums and two workshops,” he said, noting that 14 masculinity and infertility diseases’ consultants from the world’s leading medical centers in the US, UK, Netherlands, India, Egypt, GCC and Kuwait will take part in the conference.

State-owned lands

The finance ministry is preparing to launch a campaign against citizens who have not been paying the fees for utilizing empty state-owned lands and sue them. Informed sources said 10 individuals and five companies have failed to pay over KD 8 million since August 17, 2017 till April.

Food bank

Kuwait Food Bank announced promoting the current secretary general Salem Al-Hamar as general manager. A press release issued by the food bank said Hamar had been secretary general for over a year and has taken part in the food bank’s foundation and management since its establishment. Hamar stressed that the food bank will continue with its ‘Life without Hunger from the Land of Humanity’ strategy.

Notably, the food bank works on urging various companies and establishments to take part in charitable activities as well as encourage citizens to donate for charity purposes. The bank receives zakat, alms, charity, gifts, furniture, sacrificial meat, banquet food and iftar meals to distribute to poor families. Donations are accepted 24/7 through text messages on 50487 (VIVA) and 94122 (Zain) as well as its website www.kuwaitfoodbank.org

Municipal elections

The Municipal Council elections’ candidate Fatima Al-Rasheedi withdrew her candidacy from the sixth constituency and applied for a new nomination in the seventh constituency. Notably, the total number of candidates so far is 45, including one woman.

Special delivery

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s (MoCI) assistant undersecretary Abdullah Al-Owaisi met the cooperative societies union’s deputy chairman Khaled Al-Otaibi and the heads of various co-op boards. Otaibi discussed the problems faced by workers in co-op invested branches, and said the union has been in intensive contacts with the social affairs ministry to resolve them. Owaisi stressed that crowding at subsidized goods outlets is annoying for senior citizens and suggested delivering these products to those citizens’ houses through a special delivery company. He added that if the new method is proved successful, it would be later adopted for everyone.

Food inspection

Hawally food and nutrition inspectors confiscated and destroyed 21.5 kilograms of inedible food items, filed 49 citations and issued 18 warning notices, said the team leader Ali Hashim Al-Kandari.