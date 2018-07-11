Company used 60,000 sq m state land

KUWAIT: Director of safety at Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality Maisa Bushehri said a field tour resulted in issuing a violation for a company that used state land covering an area of 60,000 sq m. The violation is valued at KD 176,000. Meanwhile, Ahmadi municipality violations removal team inspected 560 shops and issued 104 citations for violations including license expiry, neglecting shop signs, not placing the license in a clear place and using areas in front of the shop without a license. Three shops were closed.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun