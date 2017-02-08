Company owner forged work permits

KUWAIT: Residency detectives discovered forgery in official documents as well as in the files of work permits of a company. Detectives received tips about the forgeries in work permit renewals of a company owned by a citizen, and discovered 61 cases through investigations. Detectives also found the company is fake and does not even have its own premises.

Airport traffic

The Interior Ministry’s Airport Passports Department said that statistics show that the total number of passengers passing through Kuwait Airport from Jan 1, 2017 to Jan 31, 2017 was 1,021,598. Arrivals totaled 509,666 (189,271 Kuwaiti, 30,234 Gulf and 290,161 other nationals). Departures totaled 511,932 (216,233 Kuwaiti, 32,069 Gulf and 263,630 other nationals).

By Hanan Al-Saadoun