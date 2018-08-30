Company fined KD 84,000 for illegal use of state property

KUWAIT: Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality’s safety department carried out several field tours targeting several companies to make sure that storage licenses are still valid and limit the illegal use of state property. Head of the department Maisa Bushehri said the tour resulted in issuing a citation to a company for illegally using 10,000 square meters of state property for offices and storage, besides having an expired license. The fine was of KD 84,000.

Sulaibiya fire

Firemen put out a blaze at a labor residence in agricultural Sulaibiya yesterday. A call was received about the fire in chalets belonging to a dairy company, so Sulaibkhat, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Kabd and backup fire stations responded, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

Smuggling foiled

Airport customs in cooperation with the Drug Control General Department (DCGD) foiled an Arab man’s attempt to smuggle a large quantity of Tramadol tablets, Al-Anba reported yesterday. Head of the Air Customs Department Waleed Al-Nasser said DCGD gave details of the suspect and his time of arrival. He was found wearing a vest containing 6,932 tablets.

Vendor escapes death

A watermelon vendor escaped death as a car swerved towards him after it was hit by another vehicle on Fourth Ring Road. Police are working on identifying the driver of the runaway car.

Complaint against workers

The interior ministry submitted a complaint to the attorney general accusing several workers at an oil company of rejecting procedures by military security officers guarding the off-limits Burgan gate with regards to vehicle inspections and checking IDs. The ministry said the workers gathered in front of the north Burgan gate and refused to leave their vehicles as ordered by the guards and enter with pedestrians. The complaint added that employees contacted the workers union, which met and issued a statement to escalate the matter, with several hashtags on social media urging workers not to comply with security instructions.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies