Commerce Ministry bans poultry imports from bird flu-hit nations

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has placed a virtual ban on poultry imports from nations with a reported outbreak of bird flu, including Germany, Hungary, Japan and Denmark. The ministry noted in a statement yesterday that meat products that have been heated at 70 degrees are fit for consumption.

Moreover, the statement urged consumers to obtain a receipt for all products purchased in order to preserve their rights, adding that customers are encouraged to dial 135 in case of any infractions. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry monitors all commercial and economic activities in the country, in efforts to protect consumers from widespread deceit in the marketplace. — KUNA