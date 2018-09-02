Comedy nights festival opens on Al-Dasma stage

KUWAIT: Under Auspices of Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri, ‘Layali Masrahiya Comedia’ (comedy nights) festival kicked off at Al-Dasma Theatre on Saturday evening. The opening ceremony saw the honoring of Dawood Hossein – a celebrated Kuwaiti comedian and other celebrities as well as theater companies. The ceremony also saw the performance of ‘Al-Orgoha’ (the Swing) play directed by Nassar Al-Nassar. Hussein is a talented artist who has a long record of invaluable theatrical works, Dr Bader Al-Dowaish, acting secretary-general of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), said in statements. “This is the fourth edition of the festival; it features performing four comedies until Sunday, September 9,” Dr Dowaish said.

“This festival is on the agenda of NCCAL activities this year,” he added, welcoming the large participation by eminent theatre troupes. Director of the festival Tareq Dahrab praised the level of competing comedies, artists and arbiters. The agenda of the festival includes offering the plays ‘Wahsh Al-Fardous’ (monster of paradise), “Mashrou’ Saghir’ (small project), ‘Derbeg Khidr’ and ‘Saleh Ya’oud’ (Saheh is coming back). – KUNA