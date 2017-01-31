‘Cold wave’ to hit Kuwait

KUWAIT: Kuwait is expected to be struck by a cold wave, the coldest since the beginning of winter, starting from today evening, meteorologist Essa Ramadan said. The cold weather will be caused by a Siberian high-pressure front with strong North Westerly winds that will be dusty in desert and open areas, he added. Temperature is expected to drop to subzero levels certain points and vary between 9-14 C degrees starting from tomorrow at dawn through Saturday, he indicated.

Environmental violations

The Environment Public Authority (EPA) launched an inspection campaign at Al-Shamlan harbor where it detected 180 environmental violations committed by fishing boats. EPA Director Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said that the campaign came within EPA’s inspection tours to track all environmental violations such as oil spills and wastes produced by people living on fishing boats anchored at the harbor. Ahmad added that there was a decision to move fishermen out of the harbor but the implementation was halted until an alternative place was found for them. “In view of such violations, they might be immediately forced out,” he underlined. Environmental violators might be fined of up to KD 50,000 and mandated to remove the wastes.

Security cards

The Central Apparatus for Illegal Residents Affairs suspended renewing security cards of senior bedoons (stateless) who do not have birth certificates, which are conditioned for the procedure. Elderly bedoons submitted ‘age assessment’ certificates from the Ministry of Health instead. The new decision has left many of them in distress as they suffer from certain medical conditions and need the cards to receive medical care.

Case adjourned

The constitutional court adjourned a case filed by former MP Bader Al-Dahoum challenging the blasphemy law, and set the next hearing on Feb 8.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi