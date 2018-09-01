Coastguard rescues eight people on burning yacht

KUWAIT: Kuwait Ministry of Interior announced on Friday the coastguard have successfully rescued eight people on a yacht that caught fire in front of Marina Mall; no injuries were recorded. The Ministry’s Public Relations and Security Media Department said in a press release that the coast guards have had been dispatched to the scene of the accident as soon as the emergency call came in. People who need assistance should dial (112), or contact the coast guards at: 1880-888, in case of emergency.

Policemen attacked

Police officers in Jahra put an end to chaos that spoiled a wedding party, which ended in attacking policemen. Eight bedoons were arrested, six of whom were sent to traffic detention, Al-Anba reported yesterday. The other two were detained for attacking policemen. Police received complaints about six vehicles showing off in front of a wedding hall in celebration of their relative’s wedding. Policemen rushed to the area and attempted to break up the ‘show’, but were attacked. Backup was called in, and while the reckless drivers were being rounded up, two others attacked the police and injured some of them.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies