Co-op warned for raising prices

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry summoned officials of a cooperative society in Hawally governorate for selling vegetables and fruits at higher prices compared with other co-ops. The co-op will be cited and told to sell at the same prices as nearby co-ops.

The ministry has on Thursday stressed the importance to maintain the prices on food commodities and end any unnecessary price hike after the increase of fuel prices.

The ministry said in a press release, after its officials held a meeting with the Union of Cooperative Societies, discussing ways to intensify monitoring the market and enforcing the law to stop any kind of commercial fraud which will affect consumers.