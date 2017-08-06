Co-op responds to ‘mouse’ video

KUWAIT: In response to a video clip that went viral on social media showing a mouse in a supermarket, Abdullah Al-Mubarak Co-operative Society’s Chairman Affas Al-Hajiri said that an emergency meeting was held where several measures were taken, including referring employees in the vegetables and fruits department to the relevant authorities for questioning. Other measures taken include revoking a contract signed with a rodents control company, and removing all products from shelves to safeguard consumers’ health. Hajiri said the board of directors has reservations towards the authenticity of the video clip.

Legal representatives

Separately, head of the legal and financial committee at the Municipal Council Ali Al-Mousa rejected the issuance of citations against restaurants and cafes in the name of legal representatives. He said many chairmen and owners of restaurant and cafes are banned from traveling and received jail sentences due to municipal misdemeanors, although the violations in question were committed by workers.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi