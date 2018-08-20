Clear skies in the next five days

KUWAIT: According to Fintas Astronomical Observatory Director Adel Al-Saadoun, the next five days will not experience significant sandstorms since the wind will be stable over Kuwait. “It will not be very windy in the next five days, so good weather is forecast, except for a few open areas that may experience sandstorms. So people can plan to go out in the night and walk by the seaside. The temperature will fluctuate between 42 to 46 degrees Centigrade with a maximum of 48 C,” he said.

The Meteorological Department of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation posted on their website yesterday that today’s weather is expected to be very hot with light to moderate freshening at times north westerly wind, with speed of 15 – 45 km/h with a chance for rising dust over open areas.

Saadoun advised people who want to enjoy the sun and the sea to take extra precautions. “If you want to go out and enjoy the sea, always put on sunscreen and avoid direct sun contact – this will lower the chances of getting sunburn and other skin problems,” he said. “If you want to enjoy the desert and want to visit areas like Mutlaa Ridge, I advise to stay only for a few minutes or an hour at most. Cover your face as wind could bring some insects. Bring water and stay hydrated,” he said.

Thursday morning will be cloudy, so the temperature will stay a bit longer at 42 C even until about 10 am. Wind speed will be of 15 to 45 kilometers per hour and humidity at 24-32 percent, which will increase on Friday to be at 45 percent.

By Ben Garcia